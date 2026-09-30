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Why Vidhu Vinod Chopra paid Soni Razdan for Khamosh only 10 years after the film released

Soni Razdan and the stars of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1986 film Khamosh did not receive their remuneration until years later. But there's a sweet reason for it.

Updated on: Sep 30, 2026, 06:09:22 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Actor Soni Razdan is on a roll this year, having appeared in a film and three web series in 2026. The veteran actor is known and respected today for her large body of work in both cinema and on streaming. But there was a time when Soni was hustling as well. In the 80s, when the actor started her journey, she not only faced rejection but was also not even paid for her work. Except when the payment arrived - 10 years later - it turned into a heartwarming story.

Why Soni Razdan wasn’t paid for Khamosh

Soni Razdan in a still from the 1986 crime thriller Khamosh.
Soni Razdan in a still from the 1986 crime thriller Khamosh.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Soni recalled how her remuneration for the 1986 film Khamosh was the most unusual. “Vidhu Vinod Chopra is an incredible person. When I worked in Khamosh, I don’t think he gave us any money. He told us, ‘When I sell the film or when I make the money back, everybody will get it across the board’,” Soni recalls.

Khamosh was Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s second feature film. The young filmmaker himself produced and bankrolled the film. Apart from Soni Razdan, it also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Amol Palekar, and Pankaj Kapoor. The film became notable for Amol, Soni, and Shabana portraying fictional versions of themselves.

When Vidhu sent a cheque 10 years later

Soni Razdan’s recent work

Soni recently appeared in two projects: the film Om Ka Hari and the Netflix show Shaque. Om Ka Hari, written and directed by Harish Vyas, is the story of the tussle between a father and a son, played by Raghubir Yadav and Anshuman Jha, respectively. Soni appears in the film, along with Ayesha Kapur. The film released in theatres on September 18.

Less than a week later, Soni appeared in Shaque. The series stars Parineeti Chopra in her web series debut, alongside Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi, Anup Soni, and Dhruv Chowdhury. Created by Siddharth P Malhotra and directed by Rensil D’Silva, the series began streaming on Netflix on September 24.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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