'Will be called anti-national again': Diljit Dosanjh backs CJP protest after students face lathi-charge

After distancing himself from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest earlier, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has now voiced support for the students following the Delhi Police's use of lathi-charge, tear gas to disperse thousands of students and youth activists during the CJP-led protest march to Parliament on Monday, July 20.

'What happened today was very wrong'

Diljit Dosanjh supports CJP protest.

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The Main Vaapas Aaunga star took to Instagram to show support for the students. He wrote, “Aj Jo hoyea Baut Maada Hoyea.. Students Naal Edan Treat Nhi Hona Chaida c.. Mai Authorities Nu Request Karda Ke Students Dian Demands Nu sunn Leya Javey.. Lokan Di Avaaz Rab Di Avaaz Hundi Aa...(What happened today was very wrong. Students should not have been treated like this. I request the authorities to listen to the students' demands. The voice of the people is the voice of God)."

'Have already been labelled an anti-national'

Diljit Dosanjh referred to the time when he was called "anti-national" for supporting the farmers' protest. In the post, he shared that he is prepared for similar backlash this time. He wrote, “Mere Te Already Anti Nationalist Da Tag Baut Vaar Lagg Chuka.. Hun V Mainu Anti-nationalist Keha Jaega. After Kisan Protest.. I faced a Lot of Backlash & Legal Problems which I can’t Even Discuss.. BAKI RAB SAB DEKH REHA, BABA BHALLI KARU (I have already been labelled an 'anti-national' many times. Even now, I know I will be called anti-national again. After the farmers' protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems that I still cannot even discuss. The rest, God is watching everything. May Baba bless everyone)."

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Diljit Dosanjh supports CJP protest.

When Diljit distanced himself from CJP protest

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this month, during an Instagram Live session, the actor-singer was asked by a fan whether he would join the CJP's protest. During the live session, Diljit distanced himself from the CJP protest. He had said, "Keep me away from all this... Bro, I'm an artist. I'm no politician, I don't know what you think I am." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this month, during an Instagram Live session, the actor-singer was asked by a fan whether he would join the CJP's protest. During the live session, Diljit distanced himself from the CJP protest. He had said, "Keep me away from all this... Bro, I'm an artist. I'm no politician, I don't know what you think I am." {{/usCountry}}

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He also quoted a popular phrase from the Guru Granth Sahib — "Nanak dukhiya sab sansar, so sukhiya jis naam aadhaara", which translates to: everyone in the world is dealing with sadness; only those who rely on God are truly happy.

He went on to add, "Look, everything can never be right. Everything in this world can never be right... So, those who are protesting, congratulations to them, and for whom the protest is happening, congratulations to them also, as I don't know anything."

For the unversed, on Monday, the CJP led a protest march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament over the alleged NEET paper leak, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, justice for students affected by examination irregularities, and widespread education reforms. The demonstration resulted in a confrontation after the Delhi Police allegedly used barricades, lathi-charge, and tear gas to stop the crowd from reaching the Parliament building.