Will it be RRR, The Kashmir Files or Rocketry? This is how India’s entry to Oscars is selected

Of late, there’s been buzz around films such as RRR, The Kashmir Filesand Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, as they stand a chance to represent India at the Oscars next year. But, experts suggest that fans shouldn’t get overwhelmed with the hype yet, as the official selection process hasn’t even begun.

“The process of seeking entries will start at the beginning of September, with the Film Federation of India (FFI) sending invites to all the [film] associations in India. The jury will start viewing the films on September 16, and the official entry will be announced by the end of September. That film will be sent to the Oscars in October,” says Supran Sen, secretary general, FFI.

Breaking down the whole process of finding the country’s official entry for the Oscars, FFI vice president Nitin N. Datar shares, “We don’t have a fixed selection committee. We add new members every year, who are all National Film Award winners. While we watch a lot of movies to decide the official entry, some producers can also send their entries directly to the Academy, if they meet the eligibility criteria. We take note of films from all across India and not just the popular ones”.

While the jury has been formed, the names of the members haven’t been revealed yet. “That’s because once the names are out, there is a lot of pressure from people, as they try to influence the jury members’ decision,” adds Datar.

At the moment, SS Rajamouli’s larger than life period drama RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, along with R. Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. That’s something trade experts also agree with, with Taran Adarsh saying, “These are some of the strong contenders this year, as they are unique and reflect real India as well, but we should also be prepared for some surprises”.

To this, producer and trade analyst Girish Johas adds, “These films are apt because they represent Indian viewing consumption right now”

However, Datar says the jury doesn’t get pressured by the public opinion while selecting their pick. “The committee goes with a blank mind to watch the films. Right now, they are not leaning towards any film or public favourite”.

Here, director Ketan Mehta, who has been on the jury in the past, decodes the criteria for picking the official entry: “The story and filmmaking should be high quality, and the story should have the ability to travel the world.”

“The thing is that what one thinks is good cinema, it mostly doesn’t go to it. There are so many films from all the regions competing to be the one.. And not to forget, when it comes to Oscars, it has more to do with the marketing power and the ability to lobby. So, one can’t really guess what film will make it,” filmmaker Onir says.

