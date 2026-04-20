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Will Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar be back with part 3? Rakesh Bedi responds to the buzz

At the moment, Rakesh Bedi is receiving widespread attention for his role as Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar-directed Dhurandhar franchise. 

Apr 20, 2026 08:13 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Following the successful run of Dhurandhar films, helmed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, social media has been buzzing with demands for a third instalment of the spy thriller. Now, actor Rakesh Bedi, who has been garnering widespread attention for his role as Jameel Jamali in the franchise, has weighed in on the prospects of a third part.

Rakesh Bedi on Dhurandhar 3

In Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, Rakesh Bedi portrays the role of Sara Arjun's father.

During an interview with Zoom, Rakesh opened up about what makes the sequel stand out and also addressed whether a third instalment, Dhurandhar 3, is in the pipeline.

Following the success of Dhurandhar 2, fans have begun urging the makers to bring out a third instalment, Dhurandhar 3.

When asked about the demand of the fans, Rakesh said, “I don't think a third part will happen. But Dhurandhar is a franchise, and it can be made with some other actors at any given point of time. The story ends with the spy going back to his nation.”

He also opened up about his character, Jameel Jamali, and the twist that reveals him as an Indian spy operating in Pakistan.

Talking about his role, Rakesh shared, “It was a highlight for the audience, but for us, it was like just another scene. We knew that it would create a ripple. Since Dhurandhar Part 1 was such a big hit, hence, the audience's perspective to see Dhurandhar Part 2 completely changed. You are not going to see the film and decide how it was. You are going to see a film with the mindset that it is a great film because its prequel was also great. People were not going to watch the second part casually. They were keen to know what happens in part 2. Now, the audience is seeking to watch part 3.”

About Dhurandhar

The films also star Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. It continues to perform steadily despite competition from new releases such as Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla.

 
aditya dhar ranveer singh rakesh bedi
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