Working from home seems to be quite alright now: Radhika Apte

The actor, who is in London currently, talks about the Covid-19 situation in the city; also talks about how films and OTT have not only increased competition but also possibilities
Radhika Apte has projects like Monica Oh My Darling, Mrs Undercover, Forensic and Vikram Vedha in the pipeline
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:48 PM IST
ByTitas Chowdhury

London witnessed one of the worst rise in Omicron cases, setting records, with the city remaining under a critical phase for weeks. Actor Radhika Apte, who was in the British capital during the peak of the third Covid-19 wave and still is, says that she had been undergoing tests before stepping out of her house each time.

She tells us, “I’ve been in London for over a month and there have been restrictions and a lockdown. Now, I think, everyone is learning to live with it, here and in India. It feels like the situation is getting better.”

Agreeing that staying indoors and long stretches of no shoots can take an emotional toll, she says, “Life is much slower. It has its advantages but there’s also a certain kind of strangeness. But I’ve made sure I see friends regularly, as safely as possible. And now, extensively working from home seems to be quite alright.”

On the professional front, Apte has four projects in the pipeline, Monica Oh My Darling, Mrs Undercover, Forensic and Vikram Vedha, and feels that 2022 “is going to be a great year” for her. She believes that not only opportunities have increased for actors but it has also nudged them to belt out superlative content.

“I don’t regard films and digital as separate at all. But I do feel that these mediums, apart from increasing competition, create possibilities. They’ve generated so much work and you want to just be better. Your work quality needs to be at par with what’s happening in the world,” the 36-year-old elaborates, adding that she’s predominantly doing only Hindi and international projects right now.

One of her upcoming projects is Vikram Vedha, where she will be sharing screen space with actor Saif Ali Khan after Sacred Games and Baazaar (2018). “Reuniting with Saif has been a lot of fun. He’s so funny; he cracks me up all the time,” she ends.

