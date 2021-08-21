World Senior Citizen’s Day: Rakesh Roshan recalls beating cancer because of his health and fitness

He is 71 but Rakesh Roshan’s workout sessions at the gym, and fitness regime can give any young person a run for their money. The actor-filmmaker, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, says it was his healthy body that helped him a lot during recovery.

“I got cancer and I pulled it out and that was because of my health and positive attitude. I could not even lift a five pound dumbbell after my treatment,” he recounts, and adds, “I started with books and now I am lifting 40 kilos. That is proof that it is all in the mind. I was determined to get my fitness game back after that and I did. And because I already had a fit body, it helped me in recovery as well.”

But the awareness about maintaining his health and fitness started for him while he was in school.

“I was in Sainik School, Satara and we used to have rigorous training. I was very good in all sports and played all sports. So automatically, it has become a part of my life. I have been working out ever since and look at me, I am still working out with the same interest and same keenness,” he stresses.

Adding that age has nothing to do with maintaining a healthy lifestyle it, he adds, “It is all in the mind. If your mind is set at looking after your health then nothing can stop you, health bhagwaan ka sabse bada den hai. That is in your hands, nothing else is in your hands.”

However, Roshan is quick to note that more than just the hours spent at the gym, it is also about your overall well being.

“You need to follow a routine and stick with it,” he says, while sharing his daily routine. “In the morning, I do yoga for one hour, all breathing exercises, and then I walk for one hour and cover 4- to 5 kilometers. Post that I hit the gym with my trainer for one and half hours. In the evening, I swim for 45 minutes. That is how I keep myself fit at this age,” Roshan says.

Asked if he’d like to share any tips with other senior citizens, and he concludes by saying, “I don’t do any intermittent fasting and no dieting. I have all my meals but controlled portions. That is what I keep telling my friends as well to follow. The more fit you are, the more you can work and the more positive you become. The negative thoughts go away, you enjoy what you life and what you do.”