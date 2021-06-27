Yami Gautam calls sister Surilie 'one-man army' as she shares new post-wedding pic, don't miss her mangalsutra

Yami Gautam's sister Surilie Gautam has shared a new picture of them post the actor's wedding. Earlier this month, Yami revealed that she and her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar have tied the knot.

In the picture, Yami Gautam was dressed in a traditional green saree, sporting vermillion, bangles and a diamond-studded mangalsutra. Surilie Gautam was seen fixing Yami's hair while the picture was taken. Surilie shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, "Joy of dressing up your beautiful sister." Responding to the post, Yami said, "Can never thank you enough for what u did (heart emoji) My one man army you are."

Fans showered praises in the comments section. "Make way for the pahadi queen," said a fan. "Soo gorgeous," added another. "Both r so pretty," a third fan said. "Wow.. Both of you are looking drop-dead gorgeous," a fourth fan commented.

Yami and Aditya recently returned to Mumbai. The couple was photographed at the arrival gate on Friday night. On Saturday, Yami was spotted out and about, in a traditional outfit.

The actor and the director tied the knot on June 4. The ceremony took place at Yami’s farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, with the couple's family in attendance. Sharing the news of their wedding with a picture from the ceremony on Instagram, the couple said, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes."

Yami was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny, which streamed on Netflix last year. She will next appear in Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. She also has Dasvi, with Abhishek Bachchan, in the pipeline.