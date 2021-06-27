Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Yami Gautam calls sister Surilie 'one-man army' as she shares new post-wedding pic, don't miss her mangalsutra
bollywood

Yami Gautam calls sister Surilie 'one-man army' as she shares new post-wedding pic, don't miss her mangalsutra

Yami Gautam's sister Surilie shared a new picture of the newlywed actor. Surilie was seen fixing her hair while Yami stood patiently.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Yami Gautam with her sister Surilie in a post-wedding picture.

Yami Gautam's sister Surilie Gautam has shared a new picture of them post the actor's wedding. Earlier this month, Yami revealed that she and her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar have tied the knot.

In the picture, Yami Gautam was dressed in a traditional green saree, sporting vermillion, bangles and a diamond-studded mangalsutra. Surilie Gautam was seen fixing Yami's hair while the picture was taken. Surilie shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, "Joy of dressing up your beautiful sister." Responding to the post, Yami said, "Can never thank you enough for what u did (heart emoji) My one man army you are."

Fans showered praises in the comments section. "Make way for the pahadi queen," said a fan. "Soo gorgeous," added another. "Both r so pretty," a third fan said. "Wow.. Both of you are looking drop-dead gorgeous," a fourth fan commented.

Yami and Aditya recently returned to Mumbai. The couple was photographed at the arrival gate on Friday night. On Saturday, Yami was spotted out and about, in a traditional outfit.

Also read: Yami Gautam makes heads turn with traditional yellow ensemble, her big bindi steals the show

The actor and the director tied the knot on June 4. The ceremony took place at Yami’s farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, with the couple's family in attendance. Sharing the news of their wedding with a picture from the ceremony on Instagram, the couple said, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes."

Yami was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny, which streamed on Netflix last year. She will next appear in Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. She also has Dasvi, with Abhishek Bachchan, in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yami gautam aditya dhar

Related Stories

bollywood

Newlyweds Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are back in Mumbai, don't miss her red bangles

PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 09:23 AM IST
bollywood

Yami Gautam shares fresh pics from her wedding, Vikrant Massey calls her 'pure and pious like Radhe Maa'

UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 04:49 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Artist in Chennai decorates auto-rickshaw to spread vaccination awareness

Twitter’s viral ‘If flirting is’ trend is hilariously relatable

Have you ever seen a gecko eat banana? Cute video goes viral

Children use photo book to surprise stepdad with request to adopt them. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP