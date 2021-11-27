Yami Gautam: First birthday after marriage is extra special

She wishes she had “four hands” rather than just two, given how many projects she has at the moment. Actor Yami Gautam — who has Dasvi, A Thursday, and Oh My God 2 in the pipeline — is currently in Delhi and filming for her sixth project in 2021. All of this, she admits, “feels good.”

“More than the volume of work, it’s the quality of scripts, the types of characters that are coming my way now is making me feel really excited. I always believe in quality over quantity, but when it is a combination of both, why not?” share the actor.

“All this reminds me of last year when I was working in Himachal Pradesh on my birthday. Once they (films) start releasing one after the other, let’s see how everything pans out. I don’t know where the past year has gone,” adds the Ginny Weds Sunny actor, who celebrates her birthday on November 28.

According to her, what makes it “extra special” this year is the fact that this is her first birthday after marrying filmmaker Aditya Dhar. “The plan is to spend the entire day with the family and take breaks in between shoots. My mother is flying down from Chandigarh. I am excited because we will be travelling to another town after this. That is something I am really looking forward to. My in-laws have already arrived in Delhi. I’ll celebrate with them all,” informs Gautam, who turns 33.

The Bhoot Police actor’s idea of a ‘grand celebration’ is different from the usual notion.

“It all depends on how you define ‘grand’. For me, it is celebrating it with my family. It has always been like that. I am very old-school. Of course, I appreciate it when I am wished. An ideal one is with your near and dear ones, and I also enjoy the combination of a working birthday and getting wished so many times on a set,” the actor chuckles before wrapping up.