Yami Gautam reacts to OMG2’s success despite ‘A’ certificate, Gadar 2 clash: Our film’s tone was not to titillate...

Yami Gautam confesses that she has finally heaved a sigh of relief in the last four days. A lot of questions had clouded all prospects for her film OMG2 till a few days back. Aiming for an August 11 release, it had been waiting for a go ahead from the Central Board of Film Certification. When it finally got one, it was A (Adults). And it was also clashing with Gadar 2. Actor Yami Gautam stars in the film OMG2, the second part in the Oh My God franchise.

Well, cut to today, every doubt has been dispelled. OMG2, starring her with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi has not only won hearts but minted solid money too over a historic weekend for Indian cinema. Gautam, for whom this was her first theatrical release after four years, says she finally heaved a sigh of relief. “I was very confident about the film, I watched it for the first time with my mother, a day before the Censor Board saw it. I was like this film is definitely going to work, I will be very surprised if it doesn’t, the tone of the film was not to sensationalise or titillate the audience. What happened later was beyond our control. I am sure it was not easy from a producer and director’s point of view. Years go into making a film. They (CBFC) are also doing their job, but to explain yourself sometimes can be very hard,” she confesses.

She recalls the period when news about the cuts and changes to the film and the subject were trickling in, even before it was cleared. “That should be between the producers and the Censor Board. I understand the curiosity, but people had made notions basis that. I requested everyone that while curiosity is natural, but first please watch the film. Going by the majority sentiment now, people have respected the intentions with which the film was made,” beams the 34-year-old.

Akshay had, after the release, expressed his emotions and said OMG2 turned out to be the first Adult certificate film, which is actually meant for teenagers. Gautam quips, “10 years back, if I just told you one line about Vicky Donor, some eyebrows would definitely be raised, but it became a family film. It was a U/A certificate film 10 years back! OMG2 has even more important concepts. I feel the context in which an A certificate is used is very vast. The audience saw right through our intentions, I am very happy for our director Amit Rai because he is such a huge devotee of Shiv ji. There was no mal intention behind making this film. The audience and theatres are saying it more than anyone else, that we wish we could show it to teens, it’s first of a kind. I don’t know what lies in the future, but I wish it was open to the targeted audience. Maybe parents can come back home and share. I am just thankful that despite everything, the audience has embraced it and truly understood the intent of the film.”

