Yash confirms Ramayana’s 4,000 crore budget for both parts, asks fans to speak about the film with pride

At the latest trailer launch event for Ramayana in Bengaluru, Yash addressed the much-discussed ₹4,000 crore budget of the film franchise. The actor, who plays Ravana in the upcoming epic, is also one of the producers of the film alongside Namit Malhotra. At the event, Yash confirmed that the combined budget for both parts of Ramayana is ₹4,000 crore.

‘Both the movies combined is definitely ₹ 4,000 crore’

Yash plays the role of Ravana in Ramayana.

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As reported by The Hindu, Yash addressed Namit Malhotra’s earlier statement about the budget of the Ramayana duology, which had sparked considerable discussion on social media.

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“I know that Namit's statement went viral on social media. In India, there is a problem. People don't like it when you talk confidently. That's what happened with Namit's statement. But in the West, it's the total opposite. If you tell them we have made a good movie in a humble manner, they will dismiss our film as a small project. That's exactly why Namit has confidently said that this movie is mounted on ₹4,000 crore. We need to prove the strength of the Indian film industry to the global market,” Yash said.

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “Ramayana is a two-part project, and the budget for both the movies combined is definitely ₹4,000 crore. The budget includes post-production and promotional expenses as well.” ‘You can speak of Ramayana with pride’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Ramayana is a two-part project, and the budget for both the movies combined is definitely ₹4,000 crore. The budget includes post-production and promotional expenses as well.” ‘You can speak of Ramayana with pride’ {{/usCountry}}

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At the event, Yash also thanked his fans for their continued support, even as his upcoming film Toxic received mixed reviews. He assured them that he would strive to deliver an outstanding performance in Ramayana and said they would be able to speak about the film with pride.

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The actor also spoke about the ambition behind Ramayana and how they want the film to reach global audience. He concluded his address by asking the people of Karnataka to bless and support his upcoming films.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. The ambitious project features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film also stars Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.

The film's first instalment is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release (November 5), with the second part planned for Diwali 2027.