...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Yash defends Ramayana's international canvas and style: 'We need to make it familiar to a Western audience'

Yash, who plays Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, spoke about the film's scale and style at the recently concluded CinemaCon.

Apr 18, 2026 11:55 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
Advertisement

As the promotions for Nitesh Tiwari's epic Ramayana begin, producer Namit Malhotra and star Yash travelled to Las Vegas to present the film at the CinemaCon. At the annual cinema exhibition for theatre owners and the industry, they presented Ramayana Part One to the West. On the sidelines, the two explained the film's vision and scale in various interviews.

Yash on Ravana in Ramayana

Yash as Ravana with his Pushpaka Vimanam in a still from Ramayana.

Ramayana is the latest adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the world's oldest pieces of literature. It tells the story of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu (played by Ranbir Kapoor), and his battle against the asura king Ravana (Yash) after the latter abducts his wife, Sita (Sai Pallavi). The epic is one of the most familiar stories in the Indian subcontinent and is revered by Hindus as a sacred text.

Speaking to Reuters, Yash, who plays Ravana, explained how he has tried to bring nuance to the asura. “I have tried to internalise... the whole essence of Ravana and tried to make him as human as possible at times,” Yash said, adding that “it's important for people to relate to him.”

Ramayan Part One will be released globally on November 8, coinciding with Diwali. The second will come out in 2027. The films also star Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

 
yash lord rama ravana ramayana
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Yash defends Ramayana's international canvas and style: 'We need to make it familiar to a Western audience'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.