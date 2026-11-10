Yash gets goofy with his kids while dressed up as Ravana; thanks fans for the love for Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5, right on time for Diwali. While the film, which also had international premieres, opened to mixed reviews, it has since performed well at the box office and shown improvement. Yash, who co-produced the film and played Ravana, thanked fans for all the love. He also posted a goofy picture with his children while dressed up as the character.

Yash thanks fans for love towards Ramayana

Yash posted a silly picture with his kids to wish fans a happy Diwali.

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Yash has been quiet on social media since his Kannada film, Toxic, was released in theatres in August to lukewarm response. He has since made only promotional posts related to Ramayana during the film’s promotional run. In his first personal post since then, Yash posted family pictures in a joint post with his wife, Radhika Pandit.

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One picture shows Yash and Radhika posing with their children, Arya and Yatharv, while on vacation after Toxic’s release. The second shows a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Ramayana shoot. Yash is dressed in the tattered clothing his character wears before becoming the king of Lanka. He poses with an intense look as his children goofily mimic it. “Wishing you all a very Happy Deepavali.(folded hands emoji) Thank you for the love (hug emoji),” wrote the Kannada star, posting the pictures.

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{{^usCountry}} Ramayana director Nitesh and his Toxic co-star Akshay Oberoi commented with heart emojis. As did many of his fans, who were happy to see the actor deliver a comeback just months after a disappointment. Nayanthara, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bhumi Pednekar, Dulquer Salmaan and several other stars showed love by liking his post. About Ramayana: Part 1 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramayana director Nitesh and his Toxic co-star Akshay Oberoi commented with heart emojis. As did many of his fans, who were happy to see the actor deliver a comeback just months after a disappointment. Nayanthara, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bhumi Pednekar, Dulquer Salmaan and several other stars showed love by liking his post. About Ramayana: Part 1 {{/usCountry}}

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Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. Based on the epic Ramayana by Valmiki, Namit Malhotra and Yash produced it. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana. Anupam Kher voiced Jatayu, and Sunny Deol is set to play Hanuman in the second part, which is scheduled for release in Diwali 2028.

Ramayana has grossed ₹673.90 crore worldwide in five days, according to the trade website Sacnilk. It shows the rise of Ravana to become the king of Lanka and Ram as the potential king of Ayodhya. The film takes us through Rama and Sita’s wedding, as well as her accompanying him on his 14-year vanavas before she’s abducted by Ravana. The film ends with Rama vowing to save her and destroy Ravana. A mid-credits scene teases Hanuman’s entry into the tale.