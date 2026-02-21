Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic will 'eat into each other's business', says Sanjay Gupta: 'People can't watch 2 films in a month'

March is shaping up to be a box office battlefield with Kannada star Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups locking horns with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge on the same release date. Now, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has weighed in on the situation, calling the head-to-head release an unfortunate move for both big-ticket films. Sanjay Gupta said that he will watch both the films: Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic.

Sanjay Gupta on Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic clash During an interview with Variety India, Sanjay called Dhurandhar a ‘phenomenon’, adding that he has a lot of expectations from the second part. Following this, he spoke about the sequel clashing with Yash’s Toxic.

Opening up about the much-talked-about clash between Toxic and Dhurandhar 2, Sanjay said he will watch both films, but neither will fulfil its own potential. He said, “I will watch both the films, but, unfortunately, both are coming together, because they're so highly awaited. And they will just eat into each other's business.”

He looked back when his film Kaabil, which featured Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees in 2017.

The director, who has also helmed films such as Zinda, Kaante and Shootout at Wadala, stressed, “It's like when my movie Kaabil released with Raees. Both films would have benefited if they had been released individually and not clashed. Because we have to take into account that we are not a super-rich country, and our people don't have money flowing that they can just go and watch two films back-to-back. There are many people who can't watch two films in one month. It's unnecessary, but again, the makers probably have their reasons. Both films will do well, but neither will accomplish their individual capacity. So, it's unfortunate.”

About Toxic and Dhurandhar Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. The makers released the film's teaser on Friday. It marks Yash’s first film since the KGF franchise. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, will bring back the violent espionage world created by Aditya Dhar. The spy thriller will explore the backstory of Ranveer’s character Hamza and depict him completing his mission by taking over a criminal syndicate in Pakistan, culminating in an intense showdown with Arjun Rampal’s character.

Along with Ranveer and Arjun, the sequel will also bring back R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandor. Yami Gautam is also said to be making a cameo appearance, rumours also suggesting that Akshaye Khanna will also be seen reprising his role of gangster Rehman Dakait. Both films are scheduled to release on March 19.