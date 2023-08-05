Young Poo from K3G Malvika Raaj shares glimpse of dreamy engagement in Turkey, poses with fiancé in romantic pics

Actor Malvika Raaj, best known for playing the younger version of Kareena Kapoor's Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is now engaged. She took to Instagram on Friday to share a few pictures from her dreamy engagement in Cappadocia, Turkey. Businessman Pranav Bagga got down on one knee to propose to Malvika in a special setting in the open near several hot air balloons. Also read: Malvika Raaj recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s gesture on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham set: ‘That really touched me’

Malvika Raaj has shared pictures from your engagement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malvika wrote while sharing the pictures, “Here we are, we've just begun. And after all this time, our time has come. Here we are, still goin' strong. Right here in the place where we belong. I've been waiting for you. I love you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malvika is seen in a white gown while Pranav is in a white suit. The first picture shows Pranav planting a kiss on Malvika's forehead while in the second one, he is seen going down on his knee. A makeshift wall with ‘Marry Me’ written on it is seen behind them. There is also a picture of Pranav holding Malvika in his arms.

Congratulations to Malvika and Pranav

Her fans and friends were surprised to know of her engagement and showered her with congratulatory comments. Actor Bhagyashree and Tanishaa Mukerji wrote, “Congratulations” in the comments section. Actor and singer Shirely Setia wrote, “Sooo adorablee!! Congrats you two.” Sooraj Pancholi reacted to the post, “Finally.” Actor Parth Samthaan also shared heart eyes and hearts emojis. “So happy for you. Congratulations,” wrote Pooja Batra. A fan even wrote, "So early? You just grew up and already hitched. Not even a chance given to your fans."

More about Malvika Raaj

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malvika Raaj played the role of young Poo in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She made her debut as an adult with the action film Squad, starring Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzin Denzongpa.

Talking about not continuing as a child actor, Malvika had told Hindustan Times in a 2021 interview, “There were offers, but I was a very notorious child. My family really wanted me to concentrate on my education and focus on that. Acting would have really distracted me in my schooling days. I didn’t want to be one of those child actors who drops out of school. If I was a brilliant student, then probably my parents would have allowed me to act.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.