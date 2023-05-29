Zaira Wasim reacts to picture of woman eating in niqab: ‘Ate exactly like this, purely my choice’

Former actor Zaira Wasim has shared a post about how it's purely her choice if she chooses to eat food without removing her niqab. She reacted to a follower's tweet which had a picture of a woman eating with her hand while still wearing the niqab which covered her face completely. While most of her followers supported her on Twitter, some mentioned that one could remove niqab while having food. Also read: Zaira Wasim reacts to hijab row: 'I, as a woman who wears hijab, resent this entire system'

The picture was shared by a Twitter user with the caption: “Is this a choice of a human being?” Reacting to the tweet, Zaira wrote on Twitter on Sunday, "Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn’t."

Zaira finds support on Twitter

Many of her followers hailed her for her views on wearing the niqab. A person commented, “We don’t do it for you. Deal with it. Exactly @ZairaWasimmm loved your reply. Purely our choice” Another wrote, “Stop telling her what to do and what not, it’s her life and her belief so leave her alone.” One more wrote, "May Allah give you more power and dignity to follow your religion. Ameen."

A Twitter user also suggested, "Aurat ko aurat se parda nahi hai (women are not required to hide face from women). You can remove your hijab or nosepiece if you are in a separate ladies' section. My wife and mother also do wear veil but when they are in a dedicated woman section and eating along with other women they take it out and eat peacefully #DontMakeItComplex #Hijab."

Zaira on hijab ban in Karnataka schools

Last year, Zaira had spoken against the ban on hijab in Karnataka schools. She had said on Twitter, “Stacking this bias against Muslim women and setting up systems where they should have to decide between education and hijab or to give up either is an absolute injustice. You’re attempting to compel them to make a very specific choice that feeds your agenda and then criticising them while they're imprisoned in what you've constructed.”

Zaira's earlier film projects

Zaira made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal. She was 16 at the time. She starred in two more movies including Secret Superstar (2017) and The Sky is Pink (2019) before retiring from acting. She said that her acting career conflicted with her religious beliefs and faith.

