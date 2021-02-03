Zareen Khan: I see a lot of film industry people on social media showing they are friends, I don’t know how much of it is true though

Zareen Khan is happy to play the showbiz game by her own rules. She claims she is not interested in the rat race, and nor does she believe in forging friendships just for the sake of it.

While it’s been claimed time and again, that equations are fickle in the film industry, the actor says she ahs been able to make some good friends nonetheless. Asked if she feels at home in Bollywood, she says, “Yes and no. I am not really friends with a lot of people here. You wouldn’t see me in every film party with the top notch people, whatever the term is. I am not part of that circle, but a few people I have managed to make friends with here. They can be new directors, designers. The industry is not made of only actors., there are technicians too. I hang out with them.”

She asserts that she doesn’t have any actor friend. “I see a lot on Instagram, people really showing they are friends and all. I don’t know how much of it is true though (laughs). It’s a very competitive field, most people here are very competitive, even though they say they are friends. They all want to be on the top. I am not really in that bracket or zone or trying to compete. I am here, trying to do good, quality work. I am in no race to be called the number one actress, I am very much at peace,” adds Khan, who started her career opposite Salman Khan in Veer (2010), and went on to star in Housefull 2 (2012), Hate Story 3 (2015) and Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.

Khan has had this attitude right from the beginning, and it’s not something she learnt over the years. In fact, she didn’t aspire to be an actor in the first place, and now that she has got into it, she says she just wants to do it well as it helps her take care of her family.

“I have to try to do good work here, it was never that I need to step over people, or flatter them just for the heck of getting work. That was never my criteria. I have always been a person on and of my own. Bachpan se dream nahi tha ki badi ho kar actress banungi. I know of people who are in that race and pressurized all the time to be number one. I would rather choose peace of mind,” says the actor.

