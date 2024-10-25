Zayed Khan recalls when son Zidaan nearly died: ‘We were in so much agony’

Zayed Khan recently spoke about the rough phase in his personal life when his son Zidaan had a serious health issue. The actor, in a recent podcast with Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol on their YouTube channel, spoke about the time when Zidaan's respiratory problem at the age of three took a toll on him and wife Malaika Parekh. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan asked Zayed Khan ‘can you act?’ before casting him in Main Hoon Na: ‘Mujhe bura laga’) Zayed Khan recently spoke about his son Zidaan's near death experience.

Zayed Khan on son Zidaan's health issues

Zayed, while speaking about his son said, “My elder son Zidaan had a very big respiratory problem at the age of 3. We were in London when he had a particularly bad attack. He came to me and said, ‘Papa help me, I can’t breathe.’ My wife is very strong when it comes to dealing with medical emergencies, and she immediately called an ambulance, which arrived in 15 minutes. It was a life-and-death situation.”

He further said, “The nurse nodded at us, indicating that he wasn’t sure if Zidaan will survive. He took out an adrenaline injection and asked for my permission to inject it into Zidaan. I have to credit the healthcare system in London—they immediately called four doctors from all over the city to the hospital. They were prepared to do surgery, where they would have had to cut his throat if the steroids didn’t work. We were in so much agony because there is nothing worse than the thought of losing a child. Thankfully, after a couple of hours, the steroids started working, and they didn’t need to proceed with the surgery.”

Zayed Khan-Malaika Parekh's marriage

Zayed and Malaika were first introduced to each other in 1995. They both studied at Kodaikanal International School, Tamil Nadu, India. The couple got married on November 20, 2005. They welcomed their elder son Zidaan on January 18, 2008. Their younger son Aariz was born on September 22, 2011.

Zayed Khan's acting career

Zayed made his acting debut with the Bollywood film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne. He later acted in popular Hindi films such as Main Hoon Na, Dus, Mission Istaanbul, Blue and others. He was last seen in the Hindi television series - Haasil.