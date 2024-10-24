Shah Rukh Khan asked Zayed Khan ‘can you act?’ before casting him in Main Hoon Na: ‘Mujhe bura laga’

What Shah Rukh said to Zayed

During the interview, Zayed said that Farah called him to meet at Shah Rukh Khan's office. He added, “Farah looks at me and I tell her that ‘Farah, firstly, I don’t know why am I here but… She says ‘just shut up for two minutes’. I felt she is very rude. I am like trying my level best to make conversation and Shah Rukh walks in. He is usual Shah Rukh, very sweet, very loving, very well-mannered”

‘Kya tum actor ho?'

He went on to say, “I was just listening to him but couldn’t really compute. Then he says that we have called you about the second lead part in Main Hoon Na I couldn’t say anything so he goes ‘yeh sab idhar udhar ki baatein band karte hain (Let's eave all these unimportant things), I just want to ask one question ‘Kya tum actor ho? Acting kar sakte ho?’ Mujhe bada bura laga ki aise mujhse kisine aise baat kia (I felt bad when he asked whether I can act). Maine bola I was born to act. It came from a point of view that I wasn’t trying to be arrogant or anything. I was feeling very bad that he asked me that can you act? I wanted to ask him can you act? When I answered, he just chucked the question.”

Main Hoon Na was written and directed by Farah Khan and marked her directorial debut. It follows Major Ram Sharma (Shah Rukh), who is sent on an undercover mission as a university student to protect a general's daughter (Amrita) from a dangerous rogue soldier. Zayed was seen in the role of Shah Rukh’s brother and the love interest of Amrita. Ram falls in love with the chemistry professor, Chandni (Sushmita). The film received positive reviews upon release and went on to become a box office success.