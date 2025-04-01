Zayed Khan shares perfect family pic with wife and son on Eid

Actor Zayed Khan brought a dose of wisdom to his Eid greetings, reminding everyone that being kind is the ultimate superpower - and way harder to wield than cruelty. He shared the message while sharing a picture of himself with his family. Also read: Zayed Khan recalls when son Zidaan nearly died: ‘We were in so much agony’ Zayed Khan shared a picture of himself with his wife and son while posting the Eid greeting.(Instagram)

Zayed Khan shares a message of love, unity, and gratitude

The actor took to Instagram to extend Eid wishes to his fans, praying for their happiness, health, and abundance. He emphasised the importance of kindness, unity, and gratitude in his message. Zayed also shared a picture of himself with his wife and son while posting the message.

“Hello People, wishing all of a you a very happy Eid Mubarak! May god grant you the serenity to accept the things you cannot change , the courage to change the things you can and the wisdom to know the difference! Let’s all unite and celebrate our differences,” Zayed shared.

The actor added, “I can say one thing that is for sure it is harder to be kind than cruel. I wish each an everyone of you happiness, health and abundance. Help who you can and most importantly keep a healthy mind and be grateful for all that you have . Peace and love”.

Zayed's fans resonated with his message, flooding the comments section with heartfelt Eid greetings and words of appreciation.

What we know about Zayed Khan’s personal and professional life

Zayed is married to Malaika Parekh. Zayed and Malaika were first introduced to each other in 1995. They both studied at Kodaikanal International School, Tamil Nadu, India. The couple got married on November 20, 2005. They welcomed their elder son Zidaan on January 18, 2008. Their younger son Aariz was born on September 22, 2011.

When it comes to his filmy career, Zayed made his acting debut with the Bollywood film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne. He later acted in popular Hindi films such as Main Hoon Na, Dus, Mission Istaanbul, Blue and others. He was last seen in the Hindi television series - Haasil.