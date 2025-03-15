Cousins Fardeen Khan, Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan celebrate Holi together with Hridaan and the kids: Pics

Holi was all about family time for the Khans this year. Cousins Fardeen Khan, Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan united under one roof to celebrate Holi and add some festive cheer with their kids. The new pictures from the indoor Holi celebration was shared by Zayed Khan on his Instagram account. (Also read: Bollywood ki Holi 2025: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ankita Lokhande and more stars celebrate festival of colours) Zayed Khan with Fardeen Khan, Sussanne Khan and their kids in one frame.

Zayed Khan's Holi post

In one picture, all the cousins assembled together in the living room space and posed for a happy group picture with their kids. Sussanne was all smiles as she sat with Zayed and Fardeen. Sussanne's son Hridaan was also spotted. Meanwhile, Zayed's son Zidaan Khan made a goofy pose for the camera, adding to all the smiles. Note how all of them wore garlands made of marigold flowers for the occasion!

In the caption, Zayed wrote, “Happy Holi people , may the colours of life , love and happiness grace your homes and family with abundance. . Enjoy the long weekend well with quality people and positive surroundings! #happyholi #festivals #festivalsofindia #family”

Hrithik's post for Sussanne

Sussanne recently launched a new project store of her interior design venture in Hyderabad.

Her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan gave her a sweet shoutout for the accomplishment on his Instagram post. It read, "Today as you launch your SECOND Charcoal Project in Hyderabad I can’t help but applaud the little girl who dared to dream so many years ago. Your hard work shows , but what shows most is your exquisite and unique talent ! World class truly ! I was shocked to my bones at the Hyderabad charcoal store at the design, presentation and vision !! Huge congratulations to all the incredible partners who shared this vision ! More success to you all !!”