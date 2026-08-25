Mumbai, Zee Studios is expanding its content slate for 2026-27 with films spanning Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Kannada and other Indian languages as the studio looks to tap audiences across geographical and linguistic boundaries.

Zee Studios unveils multilingual, multi-genre slate for 2026-27

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The upcoming portfolio boasts of commercial entertainers, action spectacles, romance, thrillers, mythology, and suspense among others stories, with an aim to cater to diverse audiences.

The Hindi slate includes projects such as "Baap", starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty, "Ram Bhoomi" with Anupam Kher and Amruta Khanvilkar, "Delhi 2021" with Richa Chadha and "Blind Babu", featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pavan Malhotra, and Zakir Hussain.

The studio's South Indian portfolio features Telugu titles such as "Indraputra", "NBK111", "Kanaka Durga" and "Anasuya General Stores", Kannada project "Anna from Mexico" and Tamil films "Hi" and "Sathyavan Savitri".

The studio has also expanded into Gujarati cinema with "Tom and Cherry", while Marathi remains an important part of its strategy with upcoming films including "Jhep", "Phulwara", "Maan" and "Jogai".

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{{^usCountry}} Zee Studios' Marathi film "Aatmapamphlet" has also earned national award recognition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zee Studios' Marathi film "Aatmapamphlet" has also earned national award recognition. {{/usCountry}}

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According to a Zee Studios spokesperson, the studio's strategy is driven by the belief that India's diversity cannot be represented through a single language, story or cinematic perspective.

"Every market has its own audience, talent, creative ecosystem and entertainment sensibility, and our ambition is to reflect that diversity through the films we back," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The strategy, Zee Studios said, is also aimed at deepening its presence in established markets while identifying opportunities among newer audiences and language segments.

"From Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam and Gujarati to Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and other language markets, we are dedicated towards building an unconventional content ecosystem with differentiated storytelling.

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"For us, entertainment serves as the backbone for multilingual and multi-genre cinema, blurring the geographical and colloquial boundaries. We are focused on bringing together stories that can connect with audiences across India and beyond," the spokesperson added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.