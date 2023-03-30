Zeenat Aman asked why few older women are seen in public eye, Kajol and Manisha Koirala react

Since her social media debut in February, Zeenat Aman has been revealing different sides of herself. She has been sharing old photographs and anecdotes from her life, and speaking up about topics like ageing as well. In her most recent post, the veteran actor spoke up about the lack of visibility of older women in the public eye. She also shared stories of the special older women who have supported her in her life. Actors Kajol and Manisha Koirala also commented on Zeenat's post in agreement. (Also read: Zeenat Aman shares pic from Shalimar mahurat, reveals her gown 'certainly turned some heads')

Zeenat Aman had a small role in Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat (2019). She is working on new projects that will be released this year.

On Thursday, Zeenat wrote on Instagram, "We see very few older women in the public eye. It’s not something I thought about when I was young, but now that I myself am silver-haired, I feel their absence. It’s a puzzling phenomenon, simply because older women mould, protect and nurture us in so many ways worthy of celebration. There is just no substitute for the wisdom of experience and years."

She went on to say, "My entire life I have known older women who have anchored me. My mother, yes, but others too. My friend Khadija whose generosity towards me was unsurpassed and who, being widowed young, displayed an inner steel that inspired me. My dear, ever-patient Sartaj, who is always there to make me laugh, but who was also by my side during days of intense grief. Kavi, who is steadfast as a rock and cradles our friendship even when I am neglectful. My stepmother Shamim aunty, who doted on my sons and to whom I could entrust them no matter the hour… How different and colourless life would have been without their influence."

The veteran actor also asked readers to share their stories of those women who influenced them. She added, "When you sweep your eyes across the landscape of your life, do you not also find the influence of older women? I would be interested to know your stories. Stories of how a mother or aunt or grandmother or sister or woman friend carried you in your time of hesitance or need. If you don’t have a story to share, then maybe this post can serve as a reminder to drop a (red heart emoji) to an older woman who enriches your life."

Kajol dropped a fire emoji and wrote, "So well said!" While Manisha just responded with a fire emoji to her post. One Instagram user stated, "It would be amazing if you could write a biography of all the trials and blooms you have faced in your life. You have a way with words, one where all I want to do is keep reading page after page! Thank you x." Another added, "You express so beautifully Zeenatji. All the younger actresses could take a leaf out of your page ..."

She was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's film Panipat in 2019. The veteran actor has shot for the film Margaon: The Closed File and is also working on a web series titled Showsttopper.

