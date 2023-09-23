Zeenat Aman reveals being ‘bedridden with horrible flu’, worries about ‘manic week of work ahead’; credits her team

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has shared a post revealing that she has been 'bedridden with a horrible flu' for over a week now. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Zeenat posted a string of pictures giving a glimpse of her time spent on set. (Also Read | Zeenat Aman urges all women to support themselves financially, adds they can then 'overcome obstacles, pursue passions')

In the first picture, Zeenat was seen wearing an off-shoulder black dress and sitting in a chair holding a cup. Her crew members did her make-up and hair as she sat in a room, in the next picture. In another photo, several women stood around her as she sat in front of a mirror.

Zeenat was seen looking at pages inside her vanity van in a candid picture. She posed in front of the camera in a red outfit in the second last photo. The last picture showed Zeenat sitting in a chair as camerapersons stood near her.

Sharing the photos, Zeenat captioned the post, "I’ve been bedridden with a horrible flu for the past 10 days, and now I have a manic week of work ahead! But before I dive into it, here’s a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes. My glam team takes me from aunty to Amazon; I do my homework; I hold my poses; I check Instagram; I drink lots of coffee; and I count the minutes until I can get back into my kaftan!"

She also added, "On another note, the majority of my directors and DOPs this year have been women. And I’m still not over the joy of having so many phenomenal women running set. Take a bow, ladies. You do me proud." Reacting to the post, Archana Puran Singh commented, "Gosh Zee! You get more amazing every day. Love seeing/reading your posts." Nafisa Ali Sodhi wrote, "Looking lovely my beautiful friend." Maria Goretti said, "Lotsa love, healing, warm water, foot massages and virtual hugs."

Recently, Zeenat attended the Ganesh aarti held at Usha Kakade's home. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Usha posted a clip in which Zeenat was seen playing dhol (a drum) with visually impaired children. She also joined Tanishaa Mukerji during the aarti.

Usha captioned the post, "Today’s Ganesh Aarti was so special because girls from the visually impaired school came and play the dhol. Thank you @thezeenataman ji, @tanishaamukerji, @shivthakare9, @laxminarayan_tripathi ji, @akashthosar for coming and gracing Ganeshotsav at our home."

Fans will see Zeenat in fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Bun Tikki. Apart from Zeenat, Bun Tikki will also star Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the film will be produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza.

