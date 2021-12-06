Zeenat Aman reacts to Kapil Sharma’s question on ‘taking a shower’ under waterfall, bathing in rain. Watch

Veteran actors Zeenat Aman, Poonam Dhillon and Anita Raj will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. A promo for the upcoming episode was shared on YouTube by SET India.

Host Kapil Sharma gave the example of Zeenat’s songs such as Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein from Ajnabee (1974) and Haaye Haaye Ye Majboori from Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), and asked her a question that left her in splits.

“Kabhi yeh jharne ke neeche shower le rahi hai, kabhi baarish mein naha rahi hai (Sometimes, she takes a shower under a waterfall, and sometimes, she bathes in the rain),” Kapil told the audience before asking Zeenat, “Aapne kabhi apne director se poocha nahi ki aapko kya lagta hai, main ghar se naha ke nahi aati (Did you ever ask your director, ‘Do you think I don’t bathe at home?’).”

Zeenat could not help but laugh out loud. “Meri zehen mein kisine daala ki jab aapko baarish mein nehalwate hai toh producer ke yahaan baarish hoti hai paiso ki (Someone told me that whenever I am made to bathe in the rain on screen, it rains money for my producers),” she said.

Kapil also joked that Poonam’s beauty made Sunny Deol romance her in Sohni Mahiwal (1984). “Uske baad woh seedha hi maar-peet wali filmon pe utar aaye (After that, he started doing action films),” he quipped.

The promo also gave glimpses of another upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring composer Anu Malik and singers Sadhana Sargam and Amit Kumar. Amit paid tribute to his father, late actor-singer Kishore Kumar, and recreated his Aake Seedhi Lagi Jaise Dil Pe moves. He put on a ghagra and wore a dupatta over his head for the performance, while ‘permanent guest’ Archana Puran Singh put on a fake moustache and turban to act as the man in the song.