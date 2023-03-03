Zeenat Aman says she's got the flu in latest Instagram post: 'Gratitude is the attitude'

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman recently joined Instagram and has been sharing snippets from her personal life and interacting with her fans. She also signed her first OTT production with the web series Showsttopper, which will be directed by Manish Harishankar. In her latest post, the actor shared a picture of herself and said in the caption that she has got the flu in the last weekend. (Also read: Zeenat Aman to make OTT debut with the series Showsttopper, about lingerie fitting)

Taking to Instagram to give an update about her health update, Zeenat shared a picture of herself in a printed black outfit and sunglasses. She wrote in the caption: "I’ve been a little under the weather this week, with flaring rosacea and the flu. What I really wanted to do was turn off my phone and stay in bed all weekend, but pending paperwork and an out of town meeting demanded otherwise. I left home reluctantly this morning but here I am now at a lovely homestay. What’s even better is that Nature is reminding me to discern life’s silver linings, with a fiery sunset over the trees. That hackneyed line - gratitude is the attitude - seems quite apt for this moment (hibiscus emoticon)."

Last month, Zeenat decided to come on social media and share her thoughts on her career and talk directly to her fans. The veteran actor has also put up personal photos of herself, including stills from her features, along with advertisements. She was last seen in a cameo in Ashutosh Gowariker's period film Panipat (2019) and is also said to be part of the upcoming film Margaon: The Closed Case. According to a report in Pinkvilla, in the series Showstopper Zeenat will play an elderly woman with ‘modeling exposure’. Showstoppers will address the oft-ignored subject of lingerie fitting.

Zeenat, who is a former Miss India and Miss Asia-Pacific, entered films with Dev Anand's The Evil Within (1970). She has also worked on the films Hulchul (1971), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Don (1978), Qurbani (1980), Dostana (1980), and Laawaris (1981).

