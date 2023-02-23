Zeenat Aman shares opinion on celebs' privacy after Alia Bhatt photo leak: 'I think there is a fine line...'

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has been sharing a range of posts on Instagram, from anecdotes to pictures from her decades-long career. In her latest post, the actor shared an introspective caption along with a picture of herself on the fine line that divides interest and obsession in a public figure. Although Zeenat didn't mention anyone's name, the caption seemed to hint indirectly at the recent buzz around actor Alia Bhatt who was furious after pictures of her sitting inside her living room, were shared on social media. (Also read: Mumbai police ask Alia Bhatt to file complaint after pics leak, she says her team is in touch with concerned people)

The photo featured Zeenat posing gracefully at the camera in a black polka-dotted outfit. She wrote in the caption, "A quick picture in the foyer before heading to a friend’s birthday party the other night. I know you may want to ask me which friend, so I will give you an answer about privacy. I think there’s a fine line between a healthy interest in a public figure or a person you admire, and an entitlement or desire to know every detail of their lives. The former is wonderful and that on which artists and audiences thrive. The latter is a drag for everyone involved and, in my view, keeps us from approaching new ideas and a higher level of conversation. The world is so spectacularly diverse and rich, I promise you there are more interesting things to learn than which celebrity met whom and where. Just a thought."

Zeenat post was praised by several fans in the comment section. Her caption particularly reminded many of the recent incident involving actor Alia Bhatt.

On Tuesday, Alia had taken to her Instagram Stories to slam a media portal for sharing her pictures at home. She wrote, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy! There's a line you just cannot cross and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today!" She also tagged the Mumbai Police in her post. From Janhvi Kapoor to Karan Johar to Arjun Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, several other celebrities too came out in support of Alia.

