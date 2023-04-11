Zeenat Aman shares rare pic with sons, pens important note on parenting: 'When I hear of people rejecting their kids...'

Zeenat Aman has shared a precious throwback picture with her sons Azaan and Zahaan along with a touching note about how she brought up the two of them as a singer mother. The actor touched upon the topic of parents ‘rejecting their kids for their sexual orientation, choice of partner or desired profession’ and said that it filler her with sadness and anger. Also read: Zeenat Aman shares pic from Shalimar mahurat, reveals her gown 'certainly turned some heads'

Zeenat Aman has shared an unseen picture with her kids.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The picture shows a young Zeenat sitting with her two sons on her lap. She wrote along with it, “There’s no guidebook in the world that can really prepare you for parenthood. It’s exhilarating, overwhelming, joyous, and yes, challenging. Once my children were born, they became my sole priority. And as a single mother to two boys, I felt doubly responsible for my babies. More than anything I wanted to protect them, and shape them to be kind and loving men. My approach to motherhood has always rested on the bedrock of unconditional love. I believe this is what each one of us who chooses to become a parent, owes our children. When I hear of people rejecting their kids for reasons such as their sexual orientation, choice of partner or desired profession, it fills me with sadness and anger. We must accept our children for the individuals they are and support them to meet life as they choose to.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, "My boys are strapping adults in their thirties now, and it feels as though their childhood zipped by before I could catch my breath. So, here are some optional pearls of wisdom for any new parents. Enjoy every moment that you can with your babies, and don’t beat yourself up over the small things. A broken plate here or a teacher’s note there, hardly signal the end of the world. We don’t owe our children perfection, we owe them love, support and guidance."

Zeenat Aman has penned a note on parenting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the picture, she said, "I pulled this picture out of a photo album today and had it scanned. It was made in 1990, when Zahaan was not yet one and Azaan was all of three years old. It was taken by the late Gautam Rajadhyaksha, a legendary industry photographer, at the now demolished Searock Hotel in Bandra."

Soni Razdan reacted to the post with heart emoticons. Shweta Bachchan commented on her post, “Well said, as always xx.” Filmmaker Tanuja Chandra commented, “An eloquent and as always, relevant post. Wonderful to read.”

Archana Puran Singh wrote a long message which read, "I'm discovering a new Zeenat through your posts now Z. Love what you wrote here! And right from when you were carrying Azaan... motherhood was a role you were born to and revelled in. I totally agree with your advice to young parents: enjoy every moment with your kids for they grow up all too soon! I do so look forward to "reading" your Instagram posts Zeenat. Much love."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.