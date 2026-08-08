Zeenat Aman's son Zahaan calls Tarun Tejpal's conviction for sexual assault ‘unjust’, says ‘there's more to the story’

Journalist and former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal was convicted on August 6, 2026, by the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court in a 2013 sexual assault case and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. After the judgment, veteran actor Zeenat Aman's son Zahaan Khan showed support for Tarun. The Bombay High Court's verdict overturned Tejpal's 2021 acquittal by a Goa trial court.

Zeenat Aman's son supports Tarun Tejpal

Zeenat Aman's son Zahaan Khan supports Tarun Tejpal after his conviction.

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Zahaan Khan took to his Instagram Stories and called Tarun Tejpal's conviction 'unjust'. He wrote, "We're living in a time when our ability to think critically and exercise independent judgment is increasingly being compromised. We are rewarded for displaying certainty over nuance, reaction over reflection, and emotion over evidence. Once someone is labelled, it becomes easier to take the shortcut of ending the conversation. Don't let other people think for you."

He added, "All this is to say that there is more nuance to the story of Tarun Tejpal's recent and, in my view, unjust conviction. Leaving a comment is a form of investment. If you're truly invested, start with nuance."

Zahaan's connection to Tarun Tejpal

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{{^usCountry}} Zahaan Khan is the younger son of veteran Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman and her late husband, actor-producer Mazhar Khan. He is a freelance composer and a culinary arts graduate. Zahaan is the partner of Cara Tejpal, daughter of Tarun Tejpal and Geetan Batra. She is an environmentalist and writer. Tarun's other daughter, Tiya Tejpal, is married to actor Arjun Mathur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zahaan Khan is the younger son of veteran Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman and her late husband, actor-producer Mazhar Khan. He is a freelance composer and a culinary arts graduate. Zahaan is the partner of Cara Tejpal, daughter of Tarun Tejpal and Geetan Batra. She is an environmentalist and writer. Tarun's other daughter, Tiya Tejpal, is married to actor Arjun Mathur. {{/usCountry}}

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Zeenat Aman's son Zahaan Khan supports Tarun Tejpal.

About Tarun Tejpal case

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In 2013, a former female colleague accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her during Tehelka's annual event in Goa. Tejpal denied the allegations but stepped down as Tehelka's editor-in-chief after the accusations surfaced. Goa Police arrested him in November 2013, and he was subsequently charged with rape, sexual harassment and wrongful confinement, among other offences.

In May 2021, a Goa trial court acquitted Tejpal of all charges, citing inconsistencies and gaps in the prosecution's case. The Goa government subsequently challenged the acquittal in the Bombay High Court.

On Thursday, the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court convicted Tejpal under sections of Indian law pertaining to rape and sexual assault. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The court also ordered him to pay fines amounting to more than ₹5 lakh.