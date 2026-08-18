Zoya Akhtar says she ‘got abused’ after fans mistook ad for ZNMD 2 trailer, gives update on sequel: ‘We are on it’

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has recently confirmed that she is working on the sequel to the much-loved travel film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In a recent interaction, Zoya shared that she is waiting for the story to reach a stage where it 'feels correct' before moving ahead with the much-awaited sequel.

'We are on it'

Zoya Akhtar shared an update on ZNMD 2. (HT Photo)

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While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India at the Monsoon Film Festival, Zoya admitted that Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 is being considered. “We are on it. We don’t know what will happen and what won’t if we will get to a place where it feels correct, in catching up with these characters today. But it will be nice. When it happens, I’ll announce it,” she said.

This is among the clearest updates that fans have received about the much-awaited sequel to the beloved film. While Zoya has previously been asked about the possibility of revisiting the characters, she has now confirmed that the team is actively working on the idea and hopes to find the right story to take the characters forward.

'I got abused in my DMs'

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{{^usCountry}} In 2025, speculation about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 gained momentum after Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar featured in an advertisement for Yas Island. Many fans initially believed that the clip was actually a promotional video for ZNMD 2, only to be disappointed when they realised it was an advertisement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2025, speculation about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 gained momentum after Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar featured in an advertisement for Yas Island. Many fans initially believed that the clip was actually a promotional video for ZNMD 2, only to be disappointed when they realised it was an advertisement. {{/usCountry}}

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Zoya revealed how she reacted to the response she received after the ad was released and fans realised that it was not a trailer for the sequel. She said, “People thought it was a trailer. First, they were like, ‘YEAH!’ But then I got abused in my DMs saying, ‘This was not funny,'” she said.

The advertisement had brought the three actors back together on screen, reigniting memories of the friendship and camaraderie between their characters in the 2011 film.

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'In a heartbeat I would choose Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

In 2025, Farhan Akhtar, who produced the film and also played a pivotal role in it, spoke about his experience of shooting Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He said, "People have been asking me questions about ZNMD 2 since 2011. This question has never left me. ZNMD was a fun ride, working with Abhay, Hrithik, Katrina and Kalki, shooting in Spain. The weather was great, the locations were outstanding. The crew was fun. If I had to repeat any film experience, in a heartbeat I would choose Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. I hope Zoya does ZNMD 2.

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Farhan's comments had further fuelled hopes of a sequel, with fans continuing to express their desire to see Arjun, Kabir and Imran reunite on screen. The possibility of the original cast returning has remained one of the biggest points of interest surrounding the sequel.

About Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. The film follows three childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir and Imran, who embark on a three-week road trip across Spain as part of Kabir's bachelor party.

The film was a success at the box office and, over time, went on to attain cult-classic status.