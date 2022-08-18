Zwigato first look: Kapil Sharma unveils poster of new film, plays conservative man reluctant to let wife work. Watch

Kapil Sharma has shared the poster of his upcoming film, Zwigato. It shows him as a food delivery boy. Directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Nandita Das, the film stars Shahana Goswami as his wife. A new clip from the film was unveiled by the 47th Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its world premiere next month. Also read: Fan shares Kapil's pic wearing food delivery rider's outfit

Sharing the film poster on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives are proud to announce that our film Zwigato, written and directed by Nandita Das, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will have its World premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] 2022 in the ‘Contemporary World Cinema’ section.”

Kapil Sharma shared the first poster of his film Zwigato.

The TIFF also unveiled a clip from the film along with the caption, “In the World Premiere of ZWIGATO, director @nanditadas trains her sociopolitical gaze on the gig economy with this story about the trials and tribulations of a food app delivery driver. Starring @KapilSharmaK9 and @shahanagoswami. #TIFF22.”

The video shows Kapil fixing an electronic instrument in his room. His wife talks to him about the new job offer she's getting, which requires her to work in the evening. She mentions how she has paid for the kids' school uniform already and need more money to run the household as there is also a hike in house rent. Kapil taunts him that she would have to leave at the time he would return home from work. He also asks her to return the school uniform and not fill the school form. Despite her efforts to convince him, he asks her to sit at home and says that they would manage just like they did when he was jobless for eight months.

Kapil had taken a break from his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, to shoot for the film in Odisha.

