BTS' V calls Greta Gerwig's Barbie ‘one of the most impactful films’ he's watched in recent times

Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, may not have soared in South Korea as it did in the US. But V, aka Kim Taehyung of BTS, has called it “one of the most impactful films” he's watched recently. Previously, BTS' Jimin had received a special guitar as a gift from Barbie actor Ryan Gosling after copying his Permission To Dance outfit in the film. (Also Read: Jimin replies after receiving Ken's guitar from Ryan Gosling, reacts to their similar outfits in PTD music video, Barbie)

V on Barbie

BTS' Kim Taehyung is all praises for Barbie.

Recently Kim Taeyhung became the cover model for W Korea magazine's September issue. During their photoshoot, V was asked about films. A clip from the shoot featured someone asking him in Korean, “Have you seen any good movies lately?” The Love Me Again singer replied, “Barbie. It is the most impactful films I have seen recently.”

Barbie's box office in South Korea

Barbie has beaten The Super Mario Bros Movie to become the highest-grossing movie this year in the US, with a haul of $574.2 million at the box office, as per a Deadline report. A Guardian report states that on the other hand, in South Korea, the film has sold only 460,000 tickets since its release over a month ago on July 19.

The same report quoted a South Korean woman's activist reasoning out the film's limited reach in the country. “Women might be hesitant to go watch the film. The fear of being labelled as a feminist in South Korea is real. The word ‘feminism’ has become a dirty word to a lot of individuals in Korea, and people are unwilling to recognise – and are uncomfortable confronting – the deeply rooted patriarchy that has driven society for so long,” she said.

“In this context, Greta Gerwig’s gender equality education is not very appealing. Since Barbie is intended to be an entertaining movie, presenting such sensitive themes prominently might not resonate well," the report quoted a film critic saying. However, a push from BTS' V may lend the film some mileage among his huge South Korean fanbase.

About V

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. V is counting the days to mark his solo debut with his upcoming album Layover. It will be releasing on September 8.

About Barbie

The Hindustan Times review of Barbie read, “Barbie is clever, indulgent and fun. Greta plays around with the ideas of patriarchy, puberty, feminism and existentialism like they're from her dollhouse.”

