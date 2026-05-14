Cardi B, Stefon Diggs seen arguing? Viral video emerges outside Maryland cafe post Mother’s Day outing

However, security reportedly intervened to turn away fans who attempted to approach Cardi for autographs during the scene.

In the clip, Cardi is seen speaking expressively while Diggs leans back against the vehicle with his arms crossed. A source told TMZ that the ‘argument’ lasted for around 10 minutes, adding that it did not escalate into a major public disturbance.

The footage,shared by FearBuck on X, reportedly shows the two outside a coffee shop and gym in Burtonsville, Maryland, near Washington, DC.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have sparked online chatter after a viral video appeared to show the pair engaged in an apparent argument outside a Maryland cafe just days after a public Mother’s Day appearance together.

At one point, a man accompanying Cardi is seen stepping in and placing a hand on her in an apparent attempt to calm the situation.

Context unclear TMZ also reported that a bystander claimed Cardi was overheard saying, “That bitch is messy,” though it remains unclear who she was referring to or what prompted the comment.

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Neither Cardi B nor Stefon Diggs has publicly addressed the viral footage.

Mother’s Day appearance together The reported confrontation comes shortly after the pair were seen together during a Mother’s Day-related event hosted by Diggs’ Diggs Deep Foundation.

According to TMZ, the two appeared affectionate at the gathering, with Diggs seen kissing Cardi on the side of her head and the pair greeting guests together.

Their appearance at the event had fueled speculation that the pair were on good terms following earlier breakup rumors earlier this year.

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While the viral clip has triggered widespread discussion online, there is no official confirmation from either Cardi B or Diggs regarding their current relationship status.

The pair have previously been the subject of ongoing speculation due to their public appearances and intermittent reports of breakups and reconciliations, but neither has directly commented on the latest video.