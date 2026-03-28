'Desperate' Stefon Diggs 'wants Cardi B back'? Viral post sparks buzz

A viral social media post has sparked speculation about a possible reunion between New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B.

The post, which circulated widely on X, claims that Diggs is “desperate to rekindle” his romance and is “really in love” with Cardi B, even suggesting he "regrets letting her go."

The same post alleges that Diggs has been struggling personally following his reported contract situation, claiming he “needs Cardi B to get his life moving again.” It also asserts that Cardi B has “moved on completely” and is now focused on other priorities.

Despite the viral attention, there is no verified evidence to support these claims. Neither Diggs nor Cardi B has publicly responded to the speculation.