'Desperate' Stefon Diggs 'wants Cardi B back'? Viral post sparks buzz
A viral social media post has sparked speculation about a possible reunion between New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B.
The post, which circulated widely on X, claims that Diggs is “desperate to rekindle” his romance and is “really in love” with Cardi B, even suggesting he "regrets letting her go."
The same post alleges that Diggs has been struggling personally following his reported contract situation, claiming he “needs Cardi B to get his life moving again.” It also asserts that Cardi B has “moved on completely” and is now focused on other priorities.
Despite the viral attention, there is no verified evidence to support these claims. Neither Diggs nor Cardi B has publicly responded to the speculation.
How it all started
The couple went public with their romance in May 2025, when they attended an NBA playoff game between the Celtics and Knicks at Madison Square Garden, and were also the parents of a baby boy by November 2025. According to E News Just days before the Super Bowl, Diggs hinted that a marriage proposal was on the agenda. After the 29-13 defeat to the Seahawks it all ended up and Diggs and Cardi B unfollowed each other on Instagram the day after the game.
The cause
According to Us Weekly, the split happened just before the Super Bowl. A source told the outlet that Cardi and Diggs were always up and down and have broken up many times in the past. According to People, another source said Cardi pulled back when she couldn’t trust Diggs any longer and wanted to focus on her kids, music and tour. According to Page Six, Diggs had been spotted on the Super Bowl field with a woman named Pree, who was reportedly previously linked to Cardi’s estranged husband Offset, and who also visited the Patriots’ team hotel.
Diggs' attempts
During Cardi B’s concert in Los Angeles for her Little Miss Drama Tour, Cardi confirmed the breakup while also responding to fellow rapper BIA who had referenced the breakout on social media. Diggs has reportedly been trying to call Cardi, but she has been refusing to speak with him or meet with him since Super Bowl weekend, according to a source close to the rapper troubles.
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