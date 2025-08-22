Cash Warren goes public with Hana Sun Doerr months after Jessica Alba divorce

Seven months after Jessica Alba filed for divorce, Cash Warren has stepped out with someone new. The 46-year-old producer was seen with 25-year-old model Hana Sun Doerr on August 19, showing affection as they left a dinner in Beverly Hills. Warren, 21 years older than Doerr, held her hand as the two walked out of E Baldi restaurant after a double date. Back in January, Jessica Alba revealed on Instagram that her marriage to Cash Warren was ending after almost 17 years together.(Instagram/ @cash_warren,@jessicaalba)

Doerr, who finished her degree at UCLA in June, wore a short white halter dress with lace trim. She added a black bomber jacket, tall black motorcycle boots, and carried a small brown bag. Warren chose a black T-shirt, gray pants, and black sneakers, carrying a sweater on his shoulder while walking beside her.

Talk of the two began earlier this month after they were seen together at a Los Angeles restaurant on August 7, according to Page Six photos. Neither Warren nor Doerr has said anything publicly about the relationship.

Alba, who was with Warren for 16 years, has also started dating. She has been linked to actor Danny Ramirez, with the two spotted kissing and traveling together to Cabo, as well as going out for regular nights in Los Angeles. Still, those close to Alba say she and Ramirez are not rushing things and are keeping it casual for now.

A source told People in July that while the romance is “very new,” the pair is “having a good time together.”

Warren has already commented on Alba’s new relationship. In a video shared by TMZ on July 30, he said he was “happy for her” and added that while he hasn’t met Ramirez, “he seems like a good guy.”

Also Read: Jessica Alba's ex-husband Cash Warren talks about her budding romance with Danny Ramirez: ‘I’m happy for her'

Alba announced split on Instagram

Back in January, Alba, 44, revealed on Instagram that her marriage to Warren was ending after almost 17 years together.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” the Honest Company founder wrote. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

She also said, “We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be a family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”