Chandan Roy Sanyal's directorial debut 'Suzie Q' to premiere at Kolkata International Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Chandan Roy Sanyal's directorial debut, 'Suzie Q' has been selected to be showcased at the prestigious Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2023.

The film is a journey of its lead character Suzie Q played by the versatile and acclaimed actress Parno Mittrah.

Taking to Instagram, Chandan Roy Sanyal shared this exciting news with fans on Wednesday.

Along with the poster, he wrote, "SuzieQ is a conversation opener. The makers invite the audience to dive deep, question everything, and find their own meaning within the layers of this intricate colourful tapestry. World festival premiere at @kiff__official 2023 on 9th & 10th Dec."

The film boasts an ensemble of distinguished personalities, including Prakash Jha, Sangeet Sivan, Umesh Jagtap, Kishtee Jog, and Priya Banerjee amongst others.

Written by Juhi Shekhar, directed by Chandan Roy Sanyal and produced by Sanjay Kumar Pal under the banner of Vibrant Media, Suzie Q delves into the journey that gets bizarre and dangerous as the lines of reality blur when a 40-year-old Suzie who sees vivid hallucinations embarks on a trip to her ex-husband's destination wedding.

Director Chandan Roy Sanyal shared, "This film is very special for me. It's exciting because it challenges preconceptions, blurs the lines between genres, and leaves room for interpretation. Also, I got to collaborate with three amazing filmmakers for my directorial debut - my mentor Vishal Bhardwaj who composed the track Tara for the movie, a role reversal with ace filmmaker Prakash Jha who directed me in the popular series Ashram and I got to direct the veteran director Sangeet Sivan who plays Pinto in the film."

Producer Sanjay Kumar Pal said, "I was drawn to the script's unique perspective and saw an opportunity to explore complex themes in a way that hadn't been done before."

Prakash Jha shared, "Chandan narrated the part to me while we were filming for Ashram. I felt the narrative had a certain sense of madness and it would be interesting to live the character on screen."

"I am delighted to have composed a song for Chandan's directorial debut as this was a longstanding promise," Vishal Bhardwaj stated.

Sangeet Sivan shared, "It was a wonderful experience working on Suzie Q. Never knew I could act but Chandan knows how to extract performances. Looking forward and wishing him all the best."

Parno Mittra added, "I have acted opposite Chandan in 'Urojahaj' and when he approached me for Suzie Q, I couldn't say 'No'. This film also marks my debut in Hindi cinema."

Suzie Q it's not just a movie; it's a conversation starter. The makers invite the audience to dive deep, question everything, and find their own meaning within the layers of this intricate tapestry.

The film will be screened on December 9 and 10 at KIFF.

The Kolkata International Film Festival began on December 5 and is scheduled to continue till December 12.

The festival is organized every year under the supervision of the Chief Minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)