Christopher Nolan on Quentin Tarantino's early retirement plan: ‘Do you believe him?’

Christopher Nolan is gearing up for the release of his new film Oppenheimer. He's arguably one of the best directors to come out of Hollywood. When he was asked recently if he'd like to follow the career trajectories of fellow filmmakers Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese, Nolan had an interesting response. (Also Read: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' has a Bhagavad Gita connection)

Nolan on the Scorsese way vs the Tarantino way

Christopher Nolan relates to both Scorsese and Tarantino's trajectories

Nolan recently appeared on a podcast on ReelBlend, where he was asked if he wants to retire early like Quentin Tarantino, who's “notoriously going to make one more film and retire,” as per his commitment to make only 10 films in his entire career. To this, Nolan replied cheekily, “And do you believe him?”

Nolan was then asked or on the other hand, if he'd follow the trajectory of Martin Scorsese, who continues to make films in his 80s. Nolan replied, this time more seriously, “I think I'm both. I understand both points of view. It's addictive to tell stories in cinema. It's a lot of hard work but it's fun. It's something you're driven to do and it's also hard to imagine voluntarily stopping. Yes, I understand wanting to keep a certain perfect reputation but I also kind of don't want to take anything off the table."

What are Nolan, Tarantino and Scorsese upto?

Nolan's next directorial Oppenheimer will release in cinemas on July 21. It is the biopic of nuclear physicist and the ‘father of the atomic bomb,’ J Robert Oppenheimer. Cillian Murphy plays the titular part in the film that also stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh among others.

Tarantino's last directorial was the period film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood (2019), the Oscar-nominated movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. His next, and most likely his last, is reportedly based on the life and career of a movie critic.

Scorsese is gearing up for the release of Killers of the Flower Moon, a period drama starring longtime collaborators Leonardo and Robert De Niro, along with Jesse Plemons, that is slated to release in cinemas on October 20, before a wider global release on Apple TV+. The film recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and won a nine-minute standing ovation at the prestigious gala in the French Riveira.

