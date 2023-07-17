Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer sells 90000 tickets for opening day, Barbie advance booking stands at 16000 in India

It's the Barbenheimer week. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will release in cinemas this Friday on July 21. The two films are enjoying tremendous hype, and if advance booking indicators are anything to go by, they're likely to open big in India. (Also Read: Christopher Nolan on Oppenheimer's clash with Barbie: 'You must know I'm not going to answer that question')

Advance booking status

Oppenheimer's advance booking started 10 days ago and received a tremendous response within the first very few hours. As per the figures posted by a film trade analyst on Monday, the film has booked as many as 90,000 tickets across all three multiple chains - PVR, INOX and Cinepolis - for the opening day itself. These include IMAX screens as well.

On the other hand, Barbie, which commenced its advance booking very recently, has shown an encouraging start and has sold 16,000 tickets across the three multiple chains for the opening day itself.

What Nolan said on Barbenheimer

A report in Insider claims that when the author asked Nolan at a press event for Oppenheimer if he's watched Barbie, he replied with a “no,” a curt response accompanied by “a hint of disinterest.”

When he was probed further, Nolan said, "Now, you must know I'm not going to answer that question, only to say those who care about the theatrical experience, we've been longing for a crowded marketplace with a lot of different movies. That's what theaters have now, and those of us who care about movies are thrilled about that."

Cillian Murphy is more excited to watch Barbie

Cillian, who plays the titular role in Nolan's Oppenheimer, is more excited to watch Barbie. He said in an interview to IGN, “I mean, I’ll be going to see Barbie, 100 per cent. I can’t wait to see it. I think it’s just great for the industry and for audiences, that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out on the same day. You can spend the whole day in the cinema – what’s better than that?”

Barbie team rooting for Nolan

Greta and Margot posed with a ticket in front of the poster of Oppenheimer at a cinema hall, lending their support to Nolan's film.

