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Demi Moore sparks concern over slim frame as Cannes 2026 red carpet photos go viral

Demi Moore's striking appearance at Cannes in a shimmering gown drew mixed reactions online.

May 14, 2026 04:49 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Demi Moore turned heads on the Cannes red carpet, and not just for her shimmering Jacquemus gown. The 63-year-old jury member’s slim, muscular arms and noticeably thin frame sparked a wave of reactions online, ranging from praise for her glamour to discussion about her appearance.

Moore, who is serving on the Cannes competition jury this year, has made several high-profile appearances since arriving on the French Riviera on Monday night.(REUTERS)

Moore arrived at the festival opening ceremony in a strapless silver sequined gown paired with Chopard jewels. The Golden Globe winner and her stylist, Brad Goreski, also shared a video of the look in a joint Instagram post.

“Maybe one of my most favorite dresses on you,” actress Rita Wilson commented on the post.

While many fans applauded the fashion choice, others focused on Moore’s noticeably toned arms in photos and clips circulating online. A viral post on X read, “Those arms aren’t just toned, they look alarmingly thin.”

Debate over beauty standards

Several fans expressed concern in supportive terms, with one person writing, “I hope she’s okay, we all want her to take care of her health,” while another added, “Beautiful dress, but please look after yourself.”

Moore has long been praised for her fitness and wellness routines, frequently sharing glimpses of workouts and behind-the-scenes moments from film sets and events on social media.

More Cannes appearances

Moore, who is serving on the Cannes competition jury this year, has made several high-profile appearances since arriving on the French Riviera on Monday night.

Also Read: L'Oréal Paris responds as fans question brand for 'ignoring' Aishwarya Rai at Cannes: 'Year after year...'

The “Substance” star was also photographed attending a jury photocall Tuesday morning in a polka-dot Jacquemus dress paired with a matching clutch, white heels and cream-colored sunglasses.

Her Cannes appearances come amid attention on the actress following the success of “The Substance,” the body-horror drama that earned critical acclaim.

By Khushi Garg

 
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