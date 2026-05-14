Demi Moore sparks concern over slim frame as Cannes 2026 red carpet photos go viral

Demi Moore turned heads on the Cannes red carpet, and not just for her shimmering Jacquemus gown. The 63-year-old jury member’s slim, muscular arms and noticeably thin frame sparked a wave of reactions online, ranging from praise for her glamour to discussion about her appearance.

Moore, who is serving on the Cannes competition jury this year, has made several high-profile appearances since arriving on the French Riviera on Monday night.(REUTERS)

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Moore arrived at the festival opening ceremony in a strapless silver sequined gown paired with Chopard jewels. The Golden Globe winner and her stylist, Brad Goreski, also shared a video of the look in a joint Instagram post.

“Maybe one of my most favorite dresses on you,” actress Rita Wilson commented on the post.

While many fans applauded the fashion choice, others focused on Moore’s noticeably toned arms in photos and clips circulating online. A viral post on X read, “Those arms aren’t just toned, they look alarmingly thin.”

Debate over beauty standards

Several fans expressed concern in supportive terms, with one person writing, “I hope she’s okay, we all want her to take care of her health,” while another added, “Beautiful dress, but please look after yourself.”

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{{^usCountry}} Others, however, pushed back against the scrutiny, arguing that age, fitness and fashion choices should not become subjects of online criticism. Many supporters praised Moore’s confidence and poise during the appearance, saying the actress looked “stunning” and “powerful” on the red carpet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Others, however, pushed back against the scrutiny, arguing that age, fitness and fashion choices should not become subjects of online criticism. Many supporters praised Moore’s confidence and poise during the appearance, saying the actress looked “stunning” and “powerful” on the red carpet. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The online debate also expanded into wider conversations around Hollywood beauty standards and the pressure actresses often face to maintain youthful appearances well into their later years. Some users referenced broader celebrity weight-loss trends, while others criticized the internet’s tendency to speculate about women’s bodies based on a few photos or short video clips. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The online debate also expanded into wider conversations around Hollywood beauty standards and the pressure actresses often face to maintain youthful appearances well into their later years. Some users referenced broader celebrity weight-loss trends, while others criticized the internet’s tendency to speculate about women’s bodies based on a few photos or short video clips. {{/usCountry}}

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Moore has long been praised for her fitness and wellness routines, frequently sharing glimpses of workouts and behind-the-scenes moments from film sets and events on social media.

More Cannes appearances

Moore, who is serving on the Cannes competition jury this year, has made several high-profile appearances since arriving on the French Riviera on Monday night.

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The “Substance” star was also photographed attending a jury photocall Tuesday morning in a polka-dot Jacquemus dress paired with a matching clutch, white heels and cream-colored sunglasses.

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Her Cannes appearances come amid attention on the actress following the success of “The Substance,” the body-horror drama that earned critical acclaim.

By Khushi Garg

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