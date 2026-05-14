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Documentary film on Odia artist Prafulla Mohanti wins award at UK Asian Film Festival

Documentary film on Odia artist Prafulla Mohanti wins award at UK Asian Film Festival

May 14, 2026 02:25 pm IST
PTI |
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Kolkata, India-born filmmaker Soumya Jyoti Pratihari's documentary on veteran Odia artist and writer Prafulla Mohanti has won the Tongues on Fire Flame Award for the best LGBTQIA film at the UK Asian Film Festival

Documentary film on Odia artist Prafulla Mohanti wins award at UK Asian Film Festival

The award comes days after the documentary Shunya: Being Prafulla Mohanti had its world premiere at Riverside Studios in London on May 6.

The film chronicles the journey of Mohanti, 91, an artist, writer, architect and cultural thinker whose work has explored themes of identity, migration, spirituality and human connection over several decades.

Pratihari, an alumnus of Goldsmiths, University of London, spent nearly five years working closely with Mohanti, giving the documentary an intimate and reflective tone.

Speaking about the recognition, Pratihari said, "I have been visiting the UKAFF for the last few years as an audience. The film is hand-stitched over seven years, and I feel privileged and honoured to have bagged the award."

Producer Prodeepta Das said, "It has been a long journey and a relief to have the film on the big screen and what a pleasure for the film to be recognised and awarded by the UK Asian Film Festival. We are grateful."

Blending archival footage, interviews and personal reflections, the documentary presents a portrait of an artist who continued to create despite personal loss, ageing and illness.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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