Ed Sheeran’s Gillette Stadium shows cancelled amid Macklemore fallout

Ed Sheeran’s September 25 and 26 concerts at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, have been cancelled after severe weather warnings were issued across Boston and New England. According to Variety, forecasts of a nor’easter bringing heavy rain and strong winds prompted the decision. Promoter Messina Touring said the safety of fans, staff and crew was the “top priority.”

Ed Sheeran

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The cancellation comes amid the controversy over rapper Macklemore’s removal from Sheeran’s US tour after his pro-Palestinian remarks. Gillette owner Robert Kraft said the venue would not provide a platform for “hate speech”, citing Macklemore’s recent actions.

Sheeran later addressed the fallout, saying it had put him “in the middle” of a debate about “freedom of speech”. At his Philadelphia concert, he became emotional, describing it as “a weird week” and saying people close to him were “backing away”, Page Six reported.

Deep Dive What caused Ed Sheeran's concerts at Gillette Stadium to be canceled? Ed Sheeran's concerts were canceled due to severe weather warnings of a nor'easter bringing heavy rain and strong winds across Boston and New England, prioritizing the safety of fans, staff, and crew. How did Macklemore's removal from Ed Sheeran's tour impact the rapper's actions? Macklemore's removal prompted him to organize a Free Palestine Tour, where he is using his platform to advocate for Palestinian relief, with all ticket proceeds going to relevant organizations. What safety concerns led to the cancellation of the Global Citizen Festival? The Global Citizen Festival was canceled due to safety concerns associated with an impending nor'easter, which posed risks of heavy rain and strong winds affecting participants and attendees.

He called the Philadelphia show “the best show of my life” and told fans, “The world is a scary place right now, America is a scary place right now. This gives hope.” He had removed the B-stage over safety concerns after his opening acts, including his backing band, withdrew in solidarity with Macklemore.

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