Exclusive! Imtiaz Ali on daughter Ida's engagement: Greatest happiness for me

Cue the violins!



Ida Ali, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s daughter, is officially engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Krish Agarwal, after a dreamy proposal which unfolded amid the breathtaking landscapes of Norway.

Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali engaged to Krish Agarwal

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On July 1, Krish orchestrated a picture-perfect proposal, dropping down on one knee and presenting Ida with a ring in what could only be described as a delightfully filmy moment, might as well have been from her father’s film.

The 25-year-old aspiring filmmaker said yes! On Sunday, Ida took to Instagram to share a video of the proposal, giving everyone a glimpse of the couple’s milestone.

The proposal, however, came with an old-world touch of tradition. Before popping the question, Krish spoke to Imtiaz Ali and sought his blessing.

Sharing his happiness with us, the filmmaker says, “It is the greatest happiness for me.” He adds, “Krish did speak to me before proposing to Ida.”

As congratulations continue to pour in, naturally, conversations have shifted to wedding bells. However, Imtiaz is in no rush to get ahead of the moment. Choosing to let the couple soak in this momentous milestone, he says, “I would rather not step in and let them enjoy their moment.”

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