"Feeling truly blessed and overwhelmed": Karan Deol drops picture with Dharmendra from his birthday celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Actor Karan Deol, on Monday, dropped a picture with his grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra and his wife Drisha Acharya from his birthday celebration.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Feeling truly blessed and overwhelmed with all the love! Thank you everyone for the heartwarming birthday wishes. Your love has made my day extra special!"

Karan can be seen posing with Dharmendra and Drisha. The birthday boy wore an orange shirt with a garland while Dharmendra chose to wear a brown shirt. On the other hand, Drisha wore a suit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0JgEHiIzHU/?hl=en

Karan's father and actor Sunny Deol showered birthday love with an adorable picture from Karan's wedding. He wrote, "Love u my son. Happy Birthday."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0JNgJVJVcD/?hl=en

Bobby Deol also wished his nephew while sharing a sweet picture of Karan with Dharmendra. "Happy happy birthday My Karan love you loads," he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0JdIgOtZ3B/

Karan's wife Drish Acharya shared a romantic picture and extended birthday greetings to her husband.

Meanwhile, Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019. (ANI)