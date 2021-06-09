Happy birthday S Krishna: Cinematographer who made it big in Kannada films

Malayalam cinematographer and director S Krishna, who turned a year older on Wednesday, is a shining example of how perseverance and talent pays. Today, Krishna is a well-known name in the Kannada film industry for his work as a cinematographer in more than twenty-five feature films. He introduced a whole new dimension of cinematography and his crowning glory was the film, Mungaru Male.

Cinematography to direction and now into production, Krishna has excelled in every role he chose to play. On his special day, here some interesting facts about him:

Master of experiments

Krishna is famous in the Kannada film industry for his visual experiments.

Mangaaru Male: His most famous work

Mungaru Male is one of the most popular movies in Kannada cinema. The film was shot in 80% natural rain, which is considered risky in cinematography but Krishna took up the challenge and did the job admirably. The film was a box office hit, and one of the major contributors to its success was his cinematography.

Earned the title of 'best cinematographer'

His work in films like Mungaru Male and Haage Summane earned him the Karnataka State Film Award and Filmfare Award for the Best Cinematography - South.

Directorial debut

He made his debut as a director with Gajakeshari in 2014 and quickly established himself as director to look out for. Starring Kannada actor Yash, it broke all previous records and catapulted Yash as the next big star in the Kannada film industry. The film bagged the Best Entertaining Film of the Year award too.

Has worked in over 20 films

Krishna has worked in over 20 films. Some of his best-known works include the musical romantic drama Mungaru Male (2006), Haage Summane (2008), the action film Kempe Gowda (2011), Kaddipudi (2013) and Chowka (2017).