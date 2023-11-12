Henry Cavill replaced by this iconic actor as Geralt in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Fantasy drama series The Witcher is a fan-loved creation.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep has been adapted from A Little Sacrifice, a short story written by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Recently, at Netflix's Geeked Week event, the streaming service announced The Witcher spin-off, an anime film that picks up the pieces from the first season of the show.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep has been adapted from A Little Sacrifice, a short story written by Andrzej Sapkowski. While the story does not feature the core characters of Cirir or Yennefer, it does shine a light on the Geralt of Rivia.

Well, the voice of this character has been given by neither Henry Cavill nor Liam Hemsworth. Rather, according to the streaming giant's revelation, it is none other than Doug Cockle.

The announcement, of the voicing legend coming back, was made by Netflix along with the film's trailer.

“BIG ANNOUNCEMENT”

“Doug Cockle will be voicing Geralt in THW WITCHER: SIRENS OF THE DEEP, coming to Netflix late 2024”

The actor in turn, reposted the tweet on his X account with the caption: “Thrilled to say the least. See you on the path.”

Doug's venture into the franchise is not at all new. He has previously voiced The Witcher video game since before. Therefore, his return to te series has the fandom over the moon.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION

“THE GOAT IS HERE. Thank you Doug!” commented a fan under the actor's post.

“Now this is a banger news! Wind's indeed howling 🔥” added another.

“YES!!!!! There is only one man, myth and legend that could voice Geralt! Best news I've heard in a while.. thanks Doug” celebrated a fan.

Some fans perked up to celebrate the news of the film's announcement as well.

"Holy shit, this is actually huge! Not only is THE iconic voice of Geralt returning, but it's also an adaptation of "A Little Sacrifice" one of the best and most beloved Witcher short stories. Cannot wait for this!

"WHAT!?! THIS LOOKS PERFECT!! And omg Studio Mir is animating it again! Woohooo" quipped another under the streaming platform's post.

The fantasy fiction film will focus on Essi Daven, a troubadour. In case you plan on watching the much-awaited film, it would be helpful to read the two prequels: The Last Wish and Season of Storms.

