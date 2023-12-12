7 things to know about Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell starrer Anyone But You

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in Anyone But You, which is all set to release in US theatres on December 22. The cast and crew of the film were present at the film's world premiere at New York City's AMC Lincoln Square on Monday. Here are 7 things about the romantic comedy that you should know before catching it in theatres soon. (Also read: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in enemies-lovers rom-com Anyone But You | Watch Trailer)

Plot details

A still from the trailer of Anyone But You.

• Did you know that Anyone But You is loosely based on William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing? The synopsis of Anyone but You reads: “A modernization of Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing.’ When college arch-nemeses reunite years after graduation for a destination wedding, they pretend to be a couple for their own personal reasons. But through pretending, they actually fall in love.”

Who directed Anyone But You?

• Anyone But You is directed by Will Gluck, who is one filmmaker to trust when it comes to rom-coms. The director has dabbled in the romantic comedy genre in his previous films, which include Friends with Benefits, starring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis; and Easy A, starring Emma Stone and Penn Badgley.

Glen and Sydney on those romance rumours

• Filming for Anyone But You started last year in Spring in Australia, around the same time Glen broke up with longtime girlfriend Gigi Paris. Meanwhile, pictures from the set grabbed media headlines, where rumours hit that Glen and Sydney were engaged in an offscreen romance. Many also noticed that Gigi has unfollowed Sydney on Instagram around this time. Talking about these rumours, Sydney had told Variety, "It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker."

Recently, Glen addressed the rumours in an interview with Men's Health and said, "When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair. But what I’m realising is that’s just a part of this gig now."

The cast of Anyone But You

• Apart from Glen and Sydney, Anyone But You has an ensemble cast that includes Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet and Hadley Robinson.

Enemies to lovers

• The first look of the anticipated film was shown during CinemaCon 2023 earlier this year. "This movie's about two people that hate each other. Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare," Glen said at the event. Meanwhile, Sydney said, “What better place to put a nightmare and an a**hole than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?”

Guess who was present at the shoot!

• Did you know that former US President Barack Obama caught sight of the filming of Anyone But You? The stars gushed about the unexpected moment to ET in an interview. "I'm flying in a helicopter above Sydney Opera House and I'm dressed in a tuxedo. I get to jump out of a helicopter and run up to the girl and confess my love for her and it was just one of those moments. During that scene, Barack Obama is also watching us shoot that entire scene. So it was just loaded," said Glen. Meanwhile, Sydney said: "To do that scene at the Sydney Opera House, it was like presidential approval," Powell says. "It felt like paparazzi, no, it's presidential detail that was hovering above the Sydney Opera House while we're shooting that scene."

R-rated romance

• Despite being a rom-com, Anyone But You is R-rated, as Screen Rant reported earlier this year. According to the report, the film contains “a lot of nudity” from both the lead characters.

