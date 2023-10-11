A24 releases ‘The Iron Claw’ trailer, fans amazed by Zac Efron's transformation

Brace yourselves, wrestling enthusiasts, as A24's upcoming sports biopic, "The Iron Claw," is set to take the ring by storm. The eagerly anticipated movie stars Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron and the versatile Jeremy Allen White. The newly released trailer has sent waves of excitement among fans of both cinema and wrestling. Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White transform for their roles in A24's 'The Iron Claw' wrestling biopic.(X/A24)

Directed by Sean Durkin, "The Iron Claw" delves into the lives of the legendary Von Erich wrestling dynasty. Zac Efron steps into the wrestling boots of Kevin Von Erich, known as the Golden Warrior, while Jeremy Allen White portrays Kerry Von Erich, Kevin's brother who also made a name for himself in the heavyweight division. Holt McCallany stars as Fritz Von Erich, the patriarch of the wrestling dynasty and a three-time world champion.

The film not only explores the adrenaline-pumping world of wrestling but also delves into the intricate dynamics of the Von Erich family. Their journey to wrestling stardom, marked by triumphs and tragedies, unfolds on the big screen. Alongside Efron and White, the star-studded cast includes Lily James, Maura Tierney, and Harris Dickinson.

Prior to the trailer's release, attention was already drawn to the film as Efron and White underwent incredible transformations in their roles. Efron's chiselled physique and Von Erich-inspired bowl cut sparked online discussions and memes. White, on the other hand, packed on 40 pounds of muscle to accurately portray the wrestling legend.

Efron's pivot to more dramatic roles following his portrayal of Ted Bundy in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" continues to captivate audiences. Jeremy Allen White, well-known for his beloved television roles, now steps onto the big screen, following his portrayal of Philip Gallagher in "Shameless."

Director Sean Durkin, known for critically acclaimed psychological dramas like "Martha Marcy May Marlene" and "The Nest," takes on the challenge of bringing the Von Erich family's story to life. While the Von Erichs made history in the wrestling world, their personal lives were marred by a series of tragedies, including the untimely deaths of several family members.

"The Iron Claw" is a product of a collaboration between A24, BBC Films, House Productions, and Access Entertainment. Mark your calendars for December 22nd, when this tale of wrestling legends hits the theatres.

The unveiling of the action-packed trailer has sent shockwaves of excitement among fans, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts and anticipation for the film. X users expressed their eagerness to witness Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White's performances and the compelling story of the Von Erich family.

"I love those scenes where everything looks old, those colors of those times. 😍" - @LuillyDRR

"Man, he looks different, and the trailer is fire. I will definitely be watching this." - @screenwizardz

"This is an acting performance we have not seen from Zac Efron yet. I'm intrigued to see more about this film. The trailer looks great." - @TurtleMac24

"Can't wait for this movie! The Von Erichs' story is one of the most interesting pro wrestling legends." - @gutter_hero

"This is the type of movie that can change the trajectory of Zac Efron's entire career. Combine a true story with A24 being the studio behind it, and it's being released in Oscar season. This could actually be a great movie. (Hopefully)" - @DavidMPontes

Get ready for "The Iron Claw" to make its mark in the world of sports biopics, coming to theatres on December 22nd.

