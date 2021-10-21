Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe: Into the Shadows renewed for new season, Amitabh Bachchan wishes good luck to his 'bhaiyu'

Amazon Prime Video has given the green light to the new season of its psychological thriller Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Headlined by actors Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, and Saiyami Kher, the sequel introduces new addition to the lead cast with Naveen Kasturia joining the show.

"Given the popularity and sheer anticipation around Breathe: Into The Shadows, a new season was imminent. As the plot intensifies and new characters infuse raw energy into the narrative, the stakes and the thrill go higher this season. The announcement of the new season of this award-winning franchise, reiterates our commitment to develop and showcase the most authentic and compelling stories from India that will transcend all geographic boundaries", said Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, Prime Video India.

Created and Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and directed by Mayank Sharma, the new season has commenced production in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Vikram Malhotra, founder, and chief executive officer, Abundantia Entertainment said "We are happy to unfold a new chapter in our journey with Amazon Prime Video with another edition of Breathe: Into The Shadows. With Mayank at the helm once again and backed by a strong team of writers, this season will see a host of new characters up the drama anchored in a strong emotional core."

The new season brings the face-off between Abhishek and Amit to a climax while adding a new dimension to the story with the addition of Naveen to the lead cast.

The psychological drama dials up the thrill quotient further this season with a host of new characters and spine-chilling twists, scheduled for launch on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories in 2022.