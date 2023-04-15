Paul Rudd: I don’t let public perception affect my personal life

Some describe actor Paul Rudd as Hollywood’s nicest celebrity, and some call him an actor who is ageing in reverse. But he does not let the shadow of his public persona enter his personal life.

Paul Rudd was last seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

“I just try and live my life in my own world. I am a fairly private person. And I don’t like to think that this job, and my public persona really defines me so much,” Rudd tells us.

He clarifies that he doesn’t necessarily try to put on airs or anything. “But I also am aware in interviews that I’m also not totally myself because I just can’t be. Because I get nervous when I do them. When I get nervous, I smile and laugh a lot,” says Rudd, wondering if that is what has added to building his image as a nice guy of Hollywood.

The actor, known for his role in Ant Man and Friends, says, “It is better to be known as someone who’s maybe nicer than someone who isn’t. But I also understand that might be kind of boring to a lot of people. And if I seem that way, but I don’t let any of this define me.”

Asked why and he reasons, “Because it doesn’t really affect my own life, which is separate from all of this stuff. So, it is great for me.”

Talking of his personal life, it also reflects in the roles that he does, like his last film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. “I identify as a father over anything. When I think of myself, I think of myself as a father. My kids are a little older now. It has become such a huge part of my own identity, and I feel my characters such as Scott Lang also feel the same,” he ends.