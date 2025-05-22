Actor quits Christian Bale, Nicolas Cage's Madden biopic over 'uncomfortable' nude scene, N-word use; studio clarifies

A new report claims that an actor part of David O Russell's upcoming biopic of American football coach John Madden has left the film after being irked by the director's alleged 'unprofessional' behaviour. The film, titled Madden, stars Nicolas Cage in the titular role, alongside Christian Bale. Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale in a promotional picture for Madden.

Actor quits Madden over tiff with David O Russell

TMZ quoted crew and cast members from the film saying that when the unnamed actor was working a scene with director Russell last Friday, the filmmaker used the N-word (an offensive slang for black people) in an impromptu monologue. This allegedly upset the actor, along with a few others, who walked off the set. No filming was done after that. The report also quoted crew members saying that the same actor was uncomfortable with filming a nude scene in the film. This angered Russell, whose behaviour was described as 'unprofessional'.

Studio clarifies

However, the outlet then cites studio sources clarifying the situation, saying that using the N-word was not Russell's but the actor's own idea. The source also added that the word was eventually not used in the scene. It is unclear what upset the actor and others if Russell never used the N-word in his monologue. Studio sources also added that 'nudity was not sprung on anyone' and the actor was approached by an intimacy coordinator to suggest a different approach for the scene, but the performer still had an issue. Studio sources said that director David O Russell's reaction was calm.

All about Madden

Madden stars Nicolas Cage as John Madden, American football legend and a Hall of Fame coach. Christian Bale stars alongside as Al Davis, Madden's senior and also a popular coach. The film also features John Mulaney, Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, and Shane Gillis. Filming began last month. No release date has been announced for Madden yet.