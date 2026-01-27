Actresses are 'treated like puppets' in Hollywood, claims Kristen Stewart: 'It's an idea perpetuated by men'

Actor-turned-director Kristen Stewart has criticised Hollywood for its treatment of female actors, saying the film industry does not give them any agency. In a recent interview, Kristen called how actresses are treated like "puppets" in Hollywood. Kristen Stewart at the LA premiere of The Chronology of Water at the 2220 Arts & Archives in Los Angeles, January 08, 2026. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP) (AFP)

Kristen Stewart slams Hollywood Speaking with Variety, Kristen, who is turning director with The Chronology of Water, spoke about the treatment meted out to female actors in the industry. “Actresses get treated like shit, I've got to tell you. People think anyone could be an actress, but the first time I sat down to talk about my movie as a director, I thought, wow, this is a different experience. They are talking to me like I'm somebody with a brain,” the actor said.

Drawing on her own experience, Kristen said that directors are put on a pedestal by the industry, while actors are relegated to the background. “There's this idea that directors have otherworldly abilities, which is not true. It's an idea perpetuated by men. Not to sound like I'm complaining all the time, but it's worse for female actors than male ones -- they get treated like puppets, but they are not. Imogen Poots put her whole body and soul into this movie,” she added.

Kristen Stewart's new film Kristen Stewart, who is famously known for headlining the Twilight series, switched to directing with her latest project, The Chronology of Water. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, where it received a standing ovation for over 6 minutes.

The film, adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir, tells the story of a woman's journey to turn trauma into art. Kristen worked on this project for eight years. The film stars Imogen Poots, Jim Belushi, and Thora Birch.

(With ANI inputs)